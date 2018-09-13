Cardi B & Drake Lead BET’s Hip Hop Awards Nominations

Via | HipHopDX

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations are in and Drake leads the charge with 11 nominations, followed by Cardi B who has 10. Rounding out the Top 3 is Childish Gambino, who raked in six of his own.

Drake is up for an award in the Best Hip Hop Video category for “God’s Plan” from the Scorpion album, which is also nominated in the Album Of The Year category.

