Via | HipHopDX

Eminem is back with Part II of The Kamikaze Interview with Sway Calloway. Once again, the two Hip Hop aficionados dive into a bevy of topics, including the real reason Em dissed Machine Gun Kelly on “Not Alike” and his relationship with Joe Budden. Watch the video below:

“Me and Joe Budden aren’t friends like that,” he starts. “We didn’t go the same fuckin’ high school or something, so I get that part. But, when I’m out here flying around to different places and doing interviews and trying to use my platform to pump up Slaughterhouse every chance I get and you’re using your platform to fuckin’ trash me and I’m one of the things that keep this ship movin’…

Eminem Talks Dissing Joe Budden & Why He Came For MGK was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: