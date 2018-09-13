According to a new Billboard cover story, Lil Wayne is now the sole owner of Young Money. YM is no longer a joint business venture with Cash Money. Ownership has been entirely given to Wayne as part of the legal settlements with Birdman that was finalized in June. Wayne’s next album, the long-awaited release Tha Carter V, will be his first in his career to not be released under Cash Money.
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
12 photos Launch gallery
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other’s backs.1 of 12
2. Because bros hit the stage together.2 of 12
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.3 of 12
4. Because bros pose for pics together.4 of 12
5. Because bros style on ’em in photo shoots.5 of 12
6. Because bros shine together.6 of 12
7. Because bros give bros hugs.7 of 12
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.8 of 12
9. Because bros make hits together.9 of 12
10. Because bros rap together.10 of 12
11. Because bros endure boring events together.11 of 12
12. Because bros give each other props.12 of 12
Read the full cover story from Billboard here.
Lil Wayne Is Now the Sole Owner of Young Money was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com
comments – add yours