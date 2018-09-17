Via | HipHopDX

On the heels of Eminem’s Machine Gun Kelly diss track “Killshot,” the fourth and final installment of The Kamikaze Interview arrived on Friday (September 14). Once again, Eminem and Sway Calloway chopped it up about several subjects, including a line on Kamikaze from the song “Lucky You” that many assumed was a subliminal shot aimed at Drake.

“I got a couple of mansions,” he spits. “Still I don’t have any manners/You got a couple of ghost writers/But to these kids it don’t actually matter/They’re askin’ me, what the fuck happened to hip-hop?/I said, I don’t have any answers.”

Em told Sway that’s simply not true.

READ MORE

Eminem Says He’d Rather Quit Rapping Than Use Ghostwriters was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: