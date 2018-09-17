Cardi B Denies Posting Transphobic Meme On Facebook

Via | HipHopDX
Cardi B has provided an explanation for a transphobic meme showing up on her Facebook page.
Following criticism on social media, Cardi took to Twitter to claim she doesn’t have control of her Facebook account. According to her, a former member of her team has been responsible for all posts on her official page for more than a year now. See her tweet below:
