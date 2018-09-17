Via | HipHopDX

Cardi B has provided an explanation for a transphobic meme showing up on her Facebook page.

Following criticism on social media, Cardi took to Twitter to claim she doesn’t have control of her Facebook account. According to her, a former member of her team has been responsible for all posts on her official page for more than a year now. See her tweet below:

It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 16, 2018

READ MORE HERE

Cardi B Denies Posting Transphobic Meme On Facebook was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: