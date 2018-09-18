B-Swift Voted “Best Radio Personality In Indianapolis”

You can’t step foot in Indy, without hearing the name B-Swift especially as the King of Hot 96.3 and the unofficial mayor of the streets.

After three months, nearly 19,000 nominations and 175,000 votes in 150 categories, B-Swift was recognized as Indy Star’s “Best Radio Personality in Indianapolis” for their Best Things Indianapolis 2018 List!

Swift was nominated alongside fellow Hot 96.3 member and afternoon drive personality, Dani D, along with The Joe & Alex Show from Radio Now and Jerry Wade and Tony Lamont from WTLC, among others.

Congratulations B-Swift! No one puts on for Nap like you!

Also On Hot 96.3: