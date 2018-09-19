Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show In Atlanta, Twitter Reacts

Maroon 5 is set to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in 2019 in Atlanta, according to Variety.com. Neither the NFL or reps for the band confirmed the news, but two sources close to Variety say it’s a go.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” a rep for the NFL said. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Past epic performances have included Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Prince, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and more.

If the Maroon 5 rumors are true, some football fans who hoped Atlanta artists would get a little shine are already disappointed. From the looks of Twitter, Outkast was on a lot of performance wish lists.

Check out the reactions below…

Imagine how sick a show consisted of some of these legends could be: T.I.

Outkast

Ludacris

Jeezy

Lil' Jon & Eastside Boyz

Jermain Dupri/Brat

112

Xscape

T-Boz & Chili

Usher

Ciara I hope Maroon 5 reaches out in some way, but there was a golden opportunity here they are missing. https://t.co/BvPnf2JTk5 — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) September 19, 2018

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KHpGNRsJGX — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 19, 2018

How you gone have a super bowl in ATLANTA and not have OutKast do a reunion performance for the super bowl? https://t.co/A9N1uSFrpY — Alphonse Taylor (@SHANKK50) September 19, 2018

The Super Bowl is in Atlanta. The NFL could’ve given us OutKast, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Future, T.I., Gucci Mane, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, Waka Flocka Flame, and CeeLo all on one stage, but instead they said, “ya know what? Maroon 5 is still hot. Let’s call them.” 🙄 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 19, 2018

Even if you think OutKast is dated (and I will cut you if you do), there’s Migos, Janelle Monae, Childish Gambino, and a shit ton more. Y’all give us MAROON 5?!? — Charlie (@notcharchar) September 19, 2018

Outkast doing the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta is maybe the easiest decision in the history of humankind but instead we get… Maroon 5. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 19, 2018

OutKast didn’t declare “The South got something to say” at the 1995 Source Awards in the midst of the East Coast/West Coast rap war for Maroon goddamn 5 to play the Super Bowl in Atlanta. — Ashley Leckwold 🔜👸🏼✨👊🏻 (@misskittyf) September 19, 2018

The Super Bowl halftime show airs next year on CBS.

