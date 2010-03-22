THE LEAK: Drake “Shut It Down” feat. The-Dream

It was only a matter of time before more songs started leaking from Drake’s forthcoming album, Thank Me Later.

The slow burner, “Shut It Down” features The-Dream and is apparently presented to you here in it’s unfinished state.

Some of us around the Urban Daily offices feel it’s a bit too similar to “Houstatlantavegas” from So Far Gone.

What do you think?

Spotted at HipHopWired.

