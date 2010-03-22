Ouch! Mariah’s Upcoming “Angels Advocate” LP Shelved!

Reports emerged today indicating Mariah Carey’s upcoming album, “Angels Advocate,” has officially been shelved. Prior to now, there had just been speculation of which, Carey’s label, Island Def Jam, had yet to confirm or deny.

The “Angels Advocate” LP – which was a Target exclusive – had interestingly vanished from listings on the Target website, as well as Amazon where it was also featured as a download-only release. Additionally, despite being but a few weeks away from its announced release date of March 30th, no album cover nor promotional material for the record ever surfaced.

Now, finally, CD Now’s updated listings, which previously indicated a March 30th store date, reads ‘Released Cancelled’.

The singer’s latest set-back comes on the heels of the poor performance of her ‘Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel’ LP (Mariah’s New Singles Fail To Sell Stateside).