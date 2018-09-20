The 41 year old rapper, Kanye West, appears a bit out of place on Instagram. Kanye goes on a 4 minute video rant in his first IG selfie video. He goes on to speak about his issues with Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford and the rumors about Drake all while defending his wife, Kim Kardashian. Check out the full videos below and tell us what you think:

Kanye West Takes Over IG, Rants About Kim Kardashian & Drake [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

