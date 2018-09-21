“Love & Hip-Hop’s” Tommie Lee is going to jail…but don’t worry it won’t be for long. The VH1 reality star recently pleaded guilty to a 2016 DUI and will serve a mere 2 days in prison as part of her deal.
According to TMZ, on Monday (Sept. 17), Tommie pleaded guilty to one count of DUI and one count of driving without headlights on. In addition, the 34-year-old will also have to complete 40 hours of community service and undergo an alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
She will also be on probation for a year.
Here’s the video of Georgia State Patrol pulling her over in 2016.
It’s not a secret that the “Imma Get It” rapper has struggled with alcohol over the years.
During the 7th season of “LHHATL,” Tommie explained to a substance abuse expert that “alcoholism runs deep” in her family and that booze helps her “cope with a lot of things going on” in her life.
“I don’t really have support. To deal with the thoughts of my mom, not liking me, hating me and the stress that I’m going through with my brothers and sisters like how big my heart is and open to everybody– they don’t feel the same way about me so that kinda like hurts,” Lee said.
We really hope Tommie can get the help that she needs!
RELATED NEWS:
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To Prison
Fabolous Might Dodge Jail Time In Emily B Assault Case
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
1. Gucci Mane1 of 17
2. T.I.2 of 17
3. BG3 of 17
4. G-Dep4 of 17
5. Fat Joe5 of 17
6. Beanie Sigel6 of 17
7. Lil’ Kim7 of 17
8. Chief Keef8 of 17
9. Ja Rule9 of 17
10. Lil Boosie10 of 17
11. Wiz Khalifa11 of 17
12. Ol’ Dirty Bastard12 of 17
13. Mystikal13 of 17
14. Snoop Dogg14 of 17
15. Foxy Brown15 of 17
16. Notorious B.I.G.16 of 17
17. Black Rob17 of 17
‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Sentenced To 48 Hours In Jail For DUI was originally published on hellobeautiful.com