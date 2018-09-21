Cardi B Posts First-Ever Photo of Her Secret Wedding To Offset

Cardi B recently gave us a peek inside her super-secret wedding to Offset last year.

For Throwback Thursday and their first wedding anniversary, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper shared a picture of her and the Migos rapper saying their “I do’s” on September 20, 2017.

What were the duo wearing? Pretty casual by the looks of it. Cardi was rocking a white tracksuit, while her hubby was in jeans and a hoodie saying their vows in what looks like their bedroom, TMZ claims.

Apparently, the couple got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, Georgia, the same day they jumped the broom. And now, they have a little girl.

What a difference a year can make!

