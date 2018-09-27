Childish Gambino is currently on tour, but unfortunately he will have to postpone the remainder of his North American tour. Associated Press reports that at a recent show he suffered an injury to his foot. The incident happened at his show in Dallas and now some fans will have to wait until December to see him.

Gambino will also have to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival that is supposed to happen in October. Reports state that although he won’t make that he will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans that will take place on October 27th.

The “This Is America” singer is known to dance while performing and this injury is keeping him away from doing it. This is allegedly Gambino’s last tour, but we still have hope it’s not. We hope Childish Gambino’s foot injury heals soon and we look forward to seeing him on stage again.

Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates Due To Injury was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

