Porsha Williams Hints At Baby’s Name And Gender On Instagram

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her pregnancy earlier this month and is showing off her bump! The 37-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption  “DJ or PJ was showing out in Vegas.” Was that a hint sis? Some fans think so, it’s possible that they’ll name their firstborn after themselves depending on the gender!

🌹PJ or DJ was showing out in Vegas 🤰🏽

(Porsha Williams Instagram)

But that’s not the only hint she’s dropped. She commented on a post by Ming Lee featuring a few baby girls getting their hair done, writing, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.” Does that mean she’s having a girl? Or is she just fantasizing about having a little girl?

Baby Snoblife studio 🤑

(Photo Credit: Ming Lee Instagram)

 

Nothing has been confirmed so we’ll just have to wait and see!

The soon-to-be mom didn’t just post a solo pic showing off her bump, but another with her friend Shamea Morton who’s got a baby bump of her own.

 

Porsha Williams Hints At Baby's Name And Gender On Instagram

