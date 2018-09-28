Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal were so happy when their son, Shareef O’Neal decided to play at UCLA. SB Nation is reporting that Shareef will have to sit out this season at UCLA after doctors found an issue with his heart. Due to what doctors found he will have to undergo major surgery.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Reports state that doctors found the issue with Shareef’s heart after a routine check-up. They are also saying that this check-up saved his life. Shareef said, “Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early. I’ll be back in no time.”
RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Believes More Cops Should Be In Schools And A Gun Ban Is Not The Answer
Even though Shareef will redshirt this season, he will still take classes at UCLA. Shareef entered the school as the No. 32 overall player from his high school. Shareef is hoping after the surgery he can come back to play next year. We will continue to pray that all goes well for Shareef and his surgery and look forward seeing him on the court next season.
RELATED: Is Shaquille O’Neal Jealous Of Kobe Bryant?
RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Chooses New College Home [PHOTO]
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Shaq, & More
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Shaq, & More
1. The ceiling was blown off.1 of 10
2. Growl at that cookie.2 of 10
3. Real Sisters for real.3 of 10
4. She’s In The Game.4 of 10
5. Remember when Kanye didn’t have a cell phone?5 of 10
6. Shaq and two women.6 of 10
7. Bye bye, buddy.7 of 10
8. Day dates with Kylie and Tyga.8 of 10
9. Grim heading to the gym.9 of 10
10. Start your engine.10 of 10
The Latest:
- Shaq’s Son, Shareef O’Neal To Undergo Major Heart Surgery
- Malia Obama Dances And Plays Harmonica In Her Music Video Debut [VIDEO]
- “What Is That Broke Ass Boy?” Steve Harvey Disses Pusha T On The Set Of Family Feud [Video]
- 50 Cent Puts The Breaks On His Baby Mom’s Reality TV Show
- Porsha Williams Hints At Baby’s Name And Gender On Instagram
- Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates Due To Injury
- Dave East & Styles P Announce Collab Album “Beloved”
- The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH]
- Jacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Single
- Watch Will Smith’s Epic Bungee Jump For His 50th Birthday!
Shaq’s Son, Shareef O’Neal To Undergo Major Heart Surgery was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com