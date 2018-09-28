Nelly’s Sexual Assault Case Gets Dismissed

Via: TMZ

Nelly has mutually settled with the woman who claimed he raped her on a tour bus.

The woman, Monique Greene, claimed last October she was at a club in Seattle where Nelly had performed. She says after the show she was drinking and hanging out with Nelly, who invited her on his tour bus.

She claims once on the bus he assaulted her and had both oral and vaginal sex against her will.

