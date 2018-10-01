Guess Who’s Back: New Tupac Albums May Be on the Way

Looks like Tupac’s estate has finally settled its lawsuit against Entertainment One after accusing the company of breaching a contract involving royalties for 2007’s Beginnings: The Lost Tapes. And while they won’t be receiving the amount of money they originally wanted (they’ll receive 6 figures instead of 7), some unreleased master recordings are reportedly headed their way.

“Tupac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, was the administrator of Tupac’s estate back in 2013 and sued Entertainment One to get a bunch of unreleased master recordings her son had made,” TMZ explains. And when Afeni died in 2016, the lawsuit continued, with the unreleased masters now going back to the estate.

Tupac's Estate Settles 5-Year Lawsuit and Wins Back Unreleased Music https://t.co/RyzVteCuct — TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2018

The Blast reports that enough master recordings exist to put together at least two—maybe three—new Pac albums. No word on when they may fall upon our ears, but sources say they’ll likely come sooner than we think.

In February 2013, Jampol Artist Management began managing Tupac’s estate.

“I believe it is our responsibility to make sure that Tupac’s entire body of work is made available for his fans,” Afeni said in a statement at the time of the deal, according to HipHopDX. “My son left many incomplete pieces and even more unfinished ideas. Using the blueprints he gave us, I am committed to fulfilling this duty…[We] will find innovative ways to continue to keep his music, his message, and his legacy alive.”

All money made from the albums will reportedly go to Pac’s beneficiaries, with “large contributions” being made to charities.

And now, a quick intermission for some Tupac:

