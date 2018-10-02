Mac Miller’s Friends And Family Come Together To Announce A ‘Celebration Of Life’ Benefit Concert

Mac Miller‘s family just announced A Celebration of Life, a show that will benefit the newly launched Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF).

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Karen Meyers, Miller’s mother, said about the event in a press release on Tuesday. “His Father, brother, and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Mac was close friends with some really great artists, so it’s no surprise that the lineup for this show is impressive. Those who attend will see performances from Travis Scott, Schoolboy Q, SZA, John Mayer, Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, and more.

Tickets for the celebration of life, which is set for October 31 at the Greek in Los Angeles, will be available via the official MMCF site beginning this Friday, Oct. 5. The flyer for the show was designed by Mac’s brother, Miller McCormick.

All of the net proceeds from tickets to the show will be given to the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will be co-managed by Mac’s estate, family, an advisors board, and the 4 Strikes management team. Just recently launched following Mac’s passing, MMCF aims to help young people in underserved communities by giving them access to programming and additional resources centered on creativity and community building.Mac Miller died tragically on September 7 at his home in Studio City, California. Only one month prior, the rapper had released his fifth studio album Swimming, which featured two acts that are now on the bill for A Celebration of Life, Thundercat and John Mayer.

Mac Miller’s Friends And Family Come Together To Announce A ‘Celebration Of Life’ Benefit Concert was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: