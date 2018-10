Lil Wayne hit up late night TV backed by The Roots, with a live rendition of his Carter 5 track, “Dedicate.” During his interview, Weezy spoke on releasing the long-awaited album and memorizing his lyrics.

Weezy sits down with Fallon – full interview.

