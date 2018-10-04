Former “The Game” Actor Arrested For DUI And Letting His 2-Year-Old Drive

Pooch Hall, the former Derwin Davis on The Game is in trouble with the law.

Police say Pooch (real name Marion Hall) was found around 7:30 pm last night in Burbank allegedly with his two-year-old son in his lap holding the steering wheel because he was too drunk to drive.

Per TMZ, Pooch was charged with DUI and felony child endangerment and witnesses say they saw Pooch’s car veer off and hit a parked car. There were no injuries. One eyewitness says he saw the child crying in the front seat and that the child’s car seat was not installed.

Hall’s blood alcohol level was .25, over three times the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to jail where he currently remains on $100,000 bail. His son has been released to his wife’s custody.

