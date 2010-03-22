VIDEO: MURS & 9th Wonder “The Problem Is” feat. Sick Jacken & Uncle Chucc

Los Angeles’ MURS and Raleigh’s 9th Wonder have teamed up for their fourth project together, ForNever.

The emcee/producer pairing began with 2004’s MURS 3:16, the 9th Edition EP which was nothing but a 35 minute piece of hip-hop magic. Since then they’ve released 2 more albums, one of which was the free Sweet Lord project, and they are gearing up for the release of ForNever on March 30th.

Peep the video for MURS & 9th’s latest single “The Problem” is featuring Sick Jacken from Psycho Realm and Uncle Chucc.

