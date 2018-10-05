T.I. Reveals Details On New Movie Featuring Meagan Good [VIDEO]

T.I.’s career has expanded so much since he released his first album, I’m Serious, in 2001. He’s gone on to star in movies, reality tv, create a clothing line and build other brands. After all that, now, the acclaimed “King of the South” known for his trap music has reached a milestone in releasing his 10th album, Dime Trap (now available where music is sold).

Tip, who noted that as an artist it’s important for him to get ideas out of his head during an interview with Rickey Smiley Morning Show, said Dime Trap is his life’s passion.

Not only did he take his time to put it together to make sure it was right, but he used his personal experiences to guide his pen and even tapped his son Messiah to produce a song called “Light Day.” Containing just the right amount of nostalgia, grit and bounce, it’s safe to say the 15-track album is everything we’ve been waiting for.

In between Dime Trap talk, T.I. and the RSMS crew talked about love and politics.

When asked when’s the last time he had his heart broke, T.I. said his mother, daughter and wife Tiny are the only people who had the power to break his heart because he’s immune to other “fictitious” pain. So, love aside, “the day after Election Day” when Donald Trump was elected as president was when the southern rapper felt that stabbing pain.

Though he’s very vocal about politics, T.I. said he can’t see himself jumping into any political roles.

“I would rather use my influence to support them and make sure that they get in there so they can do what they were born to do,” he said.

In other news, T.I. revealed that Dime Trap isn’t the only thing he’s working on right now. He’s returning to reality TV with Friends & Family Hustle on Vh1, and he’s also filming a new movie called Monster Hunters — an adaptation of the video game — that also stars Meagan Good. He set to play a monster hunter.

