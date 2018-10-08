Atlanta’s A3C Festival ended abruptly Sunday night after an “altercation” took place during Lil Wayne‘s headlining set. Both Atlanta PD and A3C organizers released statements saying that no shots were fired despite early reports.

Fan recorded video outside the Georgia Freight Depot outdoor stage showed numerous concert attendees running nearly five songs in to Wayne’s set. The performance was billed as the New Orleans rapper’s first performance of Tha Carter V which is currently the No. 1 album in the country.

No one is certain what started the melee.

So grateful this ended up not being a shooting – that was one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. Left early because something felt off, as soon as I was out the venue, heard the music cut off, screaming and the whole festival started running @ChehadeTheKing #a3c pic.twitter.com/sQl9NO0iNL — Jen DeLeon (@jen_deleon) October 8, 2018

Read A3C’s statement below.

“It appears that someone in the crowd at the event located in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Central Ave. yelled that they heard gunshots,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. “This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location…at this time we have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.”

All injuries reported were minor such as scrapes, ankle injuries and lacerations from attempting to scale a fence.

The festival, currently in its 14th year is touted as one of, if not the largest hip-hop festival in the country and had performances by Wu-Tang Clan, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike and more.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

12 Injured Following Lil Wayne Concert In Atlanta was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: