Via | HipHopDX

Lil Wayne recently sat down alongside New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for an interview with ESPN. New York sports journalist Frank Isola recently made a comment about the interview and suggested Weezy’s presence somehow took away from Beckham’s credibility.

On Tuesday (October 9), Wayne addressed Isola’s comments on Instagram and issued a stern warning.

READ MORE HERE

Lil Wayne Calls Out NBA Reporter “Keep My Name Out Your Mouth” was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: