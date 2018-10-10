Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Well that didn’t take long.

Months after Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner became proud parents of baby Stormi, the couple are reportedly trying to have another little one!

Well, Kylie’s already admitted in a fan Q&A that she wants Stormi to have a little sister with a “feminine name.”

“I want another baby, but when is the question. And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be,” she shared, adding that she hopes to give Stormi a little sister.

“I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know,” Jenner added. “When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with [the fans].”

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1 after a private pregnancy.

