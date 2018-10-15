Rapper Yella Beezy was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday, October 14th.

Yella Beezy is twenty-six years old and was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Dallas early Sunday morning when a driver pulled up next to him and started shooting. It was reported that dozens of shots were fired and several hit him. Authorities arrived on the scene and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. XXL has confirmed that Yella Beezy is in stable condition.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the incident was a result of road rage. Some are speculating that the shooting could have possibly been a result of a beef between comedian Roylee Pate who died earlier this month.

Yella Beezy Shot By Drive By Shooter in Texas was originally published on wiznation.com

