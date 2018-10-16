Ariana Grande Gives Back Pete Davidson’s Engagement Ring

When high profile couples split, the stories become who gets to keep what. In the case of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, two things became a topic of conversation — her engagement ring and the couples pig, Piggy Smallz.

According to TMZ, Ariana gave back the $100K pear shaped engagement ring because she felt it was the “right thing” to do.

As far as Piggy Smallz? Despite Pete having a tattoo of the little porker on his stomach, Piggy belongs to Ariana and will continue to belong to her.

