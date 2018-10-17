2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cyphers, Performances And More [RECAP]

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night with plenty of surprising moments both from the hometown (Tobe Nwigwe), Dallas (Yella Beezy) and a little controversy (Vic Mensa‘s bar allegedly about XXXTentacion), DeRay Davis hosting and more. Catch the full recap below!
WINNERS
Video of the Year – Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Hot Ticker Performer – Drake
Album of the Year – The Carters, Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year – Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year – Kendrick Lamar
MVP of the Year – Cardi B
Producer of the Year – Pharrell
Best Collab, Duo Or Group – The Carters, “Apesh*t”
Single of the Year – The Carters, “Apesh*t”
Best New Hip Hop Artist – XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape – BlocBoy JB, Simi
Best Feature Verse – Cardi B, “Motorsport”
Impact Track – Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
DJ of the Year – DJ Khaled
Made-You-Look Award – Cardi B
Hustler of the Year – Cardi B
Lil Pump x Gucci Mane, “Gucci Gang”
Lil Baby x Gunna, “Yes Indeed / Yosemite / Drip Harder”
Cardi B x Pardison Fontaine, “Get Up 10 / Backin’ It Up”
Mac Miller Tribute
Lil Wayne “I Am Hip Hop” Award
Cypher No. 1 – YBN Cordae, Tobe Nwigwe, DUCKWRTH, BlocBoy JB
Cypher No. 2 – Sharaya, Chika, Neelam Hakeem, Bri Steves with Erykah Badu
Cypher No. 3 – Flawless Real Talk, Casanova, Shawn Smith, Phora, Reason
Cypher No. 4 – Vic Mensa, Taylor Bennett, G Herbo, Nick Grant
