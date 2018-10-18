Future posted a picture via his social media- which appeared to be a track-list for the joint project titled “WRLD On Drugs”. This news comes following the release of their collab together “Fine China.” The two rappers have different sounds and come from different styles of rap so this duo comes a surprise.

Prior to confirming the Friday release date & sharing its cover art, the two artists both teased the drug-referenced tracklist, which consists of 16 tracks. It’s unclear if there’s going to be any features on it or not, but we don’t have to wait long till find out.

Future Announces New Project With Juice WRLD “WRLD On Drugs” was originally published on boomphilly.com

