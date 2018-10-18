Kanye West Didn’t Tell Pusha T About Drake’s Child… Drake’s Friend Did!

Well the truth will set you free…and in this case it will have you falling out with your friends.

It was believed that Kanye West was the one who leaked the info to Pusha T, and Drake reiterated his beliefs in Kanye’s involvement on the latest episode of LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop.”

According to XXL, on a recent episode of The Joe Budden podcast, Pusha T revealed that the information, in fact, came from Drake’s close friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib.

He said, “The information came from [Noah ’40’ Shebib]. It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman who begins to, you know, he talks to her daily, five, six hours a day, provides opportunity for her and ultimately speaks on how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career. So on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child.”

In a recent episode of “The Shop” Drake said, “I’m in Wyoming, I play [Kanye] ‘March 14.’ I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We have a conversation.”

