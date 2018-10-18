Rihanna is being sued by a clothing brand for using an “FU” logo that they feel belongs to them.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Freedom United claims they have been making clothing with an “FU” logo since 2006 and even have it trademarked.
The Blast reports, the company says their clothing has been promoted by celebs like Demi Lovato and Evan Ross.
So they claim Rihanna began selling items with a similar logo on her “Fenty University” clothing. The company also believes Rihanna was spotted wearing one of their sweatshirts back in 2014, before she launched her “confusingly similar” line.
Freedom United is suing for trademark infringement and seeking an injunction against the “Fenty University” merchandise. They are also seeking unspecified damages.
Celebrity Clothing Lines
Celebrity Clothing Lines
1. Saint Heron1 of 16
2. The Queens Collection2 of 16
3. Sean John3 of 16
4. Apple Bottoms & Vokal4 of 16
5. Rocawear5 of 16
6. i.am6 of 16
7. Serious Pimp Ink7 of 16
8. Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream Footwear8 of 16
9. House Of Harlow9 of 16
10. Ivy Park10 of 16
11. EleVen11 of 16
12. Gabrielle Union Collection12 of 16
13. Baby Phat13 of 16
14. G-Unit14 of 16
15. DW Kanye West15 of 16
16. Signature Statement Collection16 of 16
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Rihanna Sued By Clothing Company Over ‘FU’ Logo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com