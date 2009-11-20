T.I.'s Grand Hustle Office Targeted With Explosives, SWAT Team Finds Molotov Cocktails

Reports from SOHH.com say Explosives were reportedly discovered around incarcerated rapper T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records office building today (November 19) which required a call-in to a SWAT team.

Reports of the incident landed online early Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta police said they discovered two Molotov cocktails Thursday at an office belonging to Rapper TI. A SWAT team was called in to remove the explosives from the scene at the 1700 block of Defoors Ferry. Officials said the Molotov cocktails were not lit. The incident is under investigation. (My Fox Atlanta News)

An officer covering the scene also confirmed the existence of explosives.

“One of the occupants came out early this morning to start his car up,” officer Otis Redmond told media, “and noticed two suspicious bottles sitting on the front portion of the walkway.” (Fox 5)

However, Grand Hustle representatives have reportedly disputed the claims.

Sources for Grand Hustle dispute the reports however and told HipHopWired that the explosives were near the office and not in front of the building. (Hip Hop Wired)

