Nikki Minaj seems to be watching Cardi B and jumped on this song but it reminds me of one of Cardi’s songs. You watched it so watch do you think about this. www.sohh.com

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj comes through clutch in her new “Goodbye” video. Onika steals the spotlight in the must-see Jason Derulo and David Guetta visual.

Jason Derulo David Guetta Ft Nikki Minaj New “GoodBye” [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

