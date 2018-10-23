Radio One Exclusives
Cardi B Is Back WIth “Money” [NEW MUSIC]

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

That didn’t take long.

Cardi B is back with her latest single “Money” and the Bronx rapstress is letting people know once again — she loves nothing more than a check.

 

Cardi initially revealed she was nervous about the record but she’s quick to make it known that she’s all about Kulture, boarding private jets and living her life like how she wants to live it. And sex … lots of that too. Hear the single in full below.

Cardi B Is Back WIth "Money" [NEW MUSIC]

