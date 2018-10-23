BlocBoy JB Reveals “Don’t Think That” Mixtape Release Date

BlocBoy JB took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to let his fans know he will be releasing his new mixtape, Don’t Think That, next Tuesday, October 30th! See his tweets below, to see his mixtape cover.

Mixtape Drop Oct 30 I’m Finna Turn Da Winter To Da Summer — BlocBoy JB (@BlocBoy_JB) October 23, 2018

RELATED: BlocBoy JB To Perform at Santa Slam 2018

BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds, click here to buy your tickets!

