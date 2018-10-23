Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

BlocBoy JB Reveals “Don’t Think That” Mixtape Release Date

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Blocboy JB - Dub Car Show

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls

BlocBoy JB took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to let his fans know he will be releasing his new mixtape, Don’t Think That,  next Tuesday, October 30th! See his tweets below, to see his mixtape cover.

RELATED: BlocBoy JB To Perform at Santa Slam 2018

BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds, click here to buy your tickets!

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close