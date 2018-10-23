BlocBoy JB Reveals “Don’t Think That” Mixtape Release Date

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018
BlocBoy JB took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to let his fans know he will be releasing his new mixtape, Don’t Think That, next Tuesday, October 30th! See his tweets below, to see his mixtape cover.
RELATED: BlocBoy JB To Perform at Santa Slam 2018
BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds, click here to buy your tickets!
CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours