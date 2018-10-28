Queen Naija Ex- Husband Arrested For Allegedly Assualting Girlfriend [ View Posts ]

Although Queen hasn’t made any comments regrading the situation about her Ex and His Girlfriend ( Now Ex) Parker Mckinney. Queen has opened up on her YouTube channel before these recent allegations surface , Chris Sails use to hit on her and tear her self-esteem down.
TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee: @Kyle.Anfernee #Roommates, Chris Sails is in some serious trouble! The YouTube star was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Parker McKenna, who’s a widely known TV actress. ___________________________________ A source connected to the two told us that Chris and Parker got into an argument; and things escalated quickly and he allegedly put his hands on her. ___________________________________ We can confirm that Chris Sails is currently locked up in a Harris County jail in Houston, Texas. It’s not known if this is his first time putting his hands on Parker, or any woman for the matter. He was previously married to rising superstar Queen Naija, before splitting with her and getting with Parker. ___________________________________ We will keep you updated on this story! #ChrisSails #ParkerMckenna
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh _______________________________ New details about the alleged assault against actress and model #ParkerMckenna that led to the arrest of #YouTube star #ChrisSails have been brought to light. _________________________________ According to the Summary of Facts written by the investigating detective with the #HoustonPoliceDepartment’s Major Assaults and Family Violence Division handling the case, Parker told police she was repeatedly punched in the face and strangled during the alleged attack and that she defended herself, “thinking she was going to die.” _________________________________ The alleged assault occurred on September 10th at an apartment in #Houston. Parker told police that on the day of the attack, Chris had saw a DM on her phone from another man and became enraged. The DM sparked an argument, during which, Chris allegedly began repeatedly slapping her face with an open hand and punched her in her torso-read more at TheShadeRoom.com.