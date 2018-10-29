Here’s How You Can Get A Free Ride To The Polls In November!

On Tuesday, Nov 6th, your vote is your voice and we want to use that voice proudly and to make your experience even easier, WE the People, is providing buses and vans to give you a FREE ride to the polls and back!
Rides are scheduled to start at 9am and will end at 5:30pm.
Below is a list of polling sites, with each polling site including multiple pick-up sites for your free ride to the polls. You can click here to verify the closest poll location near you.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
1. Precinct 2-02, Center Township
Polling site – Indpls Public School #15 – 2302 E. Michigan St .
Pickup sites
a. 2236 E. 10th St
2. Precinct 4-04, Center Township
Polling site – Phillips Temple CME Church – 210 E. 34th St.
Pickup sites
a. 703 E. 30th St..
b. 502 E. 34th St.
3. Precinct 5-(01 & 02), Center Township
Polling site – Mt. Zion Renaissance Center of Hope and Learning – 3549 Boulevard Pl
Pickup sites
a. 3200 Indianapolis Ave
b. 3741 Boulevard Pl
c. 3655 Boulevard Pl
4. Precinct 5-06, Center Township
Polling site – Flanner House – 2424 Doctor MLK Jr. St.
Pickup sites
a. W. 23rd St. and Paris Ave
b. 670 W. 26th St.
c. 401 W. 25th St
5. Precinct 06-(4 & 5), Center Township
Polling site – IPS School #42 – 1002 W. 25th St
Pickup sites
a. 880 W. 28th St.
b. 1001 Eugene St.
6. Precinct 12-03, Center Township
Polling site – Crispus Attucks Middle School – 1140 Doctor MLK Jr. St.
Pickup sites
a. 777 Indiana Ave.
b. 13th and Ransom St.
c. 601 W. St. Clair St.
7. Precinct 30-03, Center Township
Polling site – Indpls Public School #34 – 1410 Wade St.
Pickup sites
a. 1112 Finley Ave.
b. E. Kelly St and Shelby St.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
1. Precinct 27-(10 & 11), Lawrence Township
Polling site – IPS Charles W Fairbanks #105 – 8620 Montery Road
Pickup sites
a. 42nd and Post
b. 42nd and Whittfield
2. Precinct LA-47, Lawrence Township
Polling site – Fall Creek Valley Middle School – 9701 E. 63rd St
Pickup sites
a. 9115 Hawkins Rd
b. 5891 Brooks Blvd
3. Precinct LA-(63 & 64), Lawrence Township
Polling site – City of Lawrence Fire Station #39
Pickup sites
a. 8301 E. 46th St
b. 4593 Payton Ave
PIKE TOWNSHIP
1. Precinct PI-24, Pike Township
Polling site – Pecar Health Center – 6940 Michigan Rd
Pickup sites
a. 2990 W. 71st St
2. Precinct PI-29, Pike Township
Polling site – Guion Creek Elementary – 4301 W 52nd St.
Pickup sites
a. Georgetown and Kelvington Drive
b. 5585 Georgetown Rd.
c. 59th and Augusta Meadow
3. Precinct 32-01, Pike Township
Polling site – John Wesley Free Methodist Church – 5900 W 46th St
Pickup sites
a. 43rd and Moller
b. Woodland and Renn
4. Precinct 32-(02 & 03), Pike Township
Polling site – Indpls Public School #109 – 6150 Gateway Dr
Pickup sites
a. 38th and Parkwood
b. 42nd and Eisenhower
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1. Precinct 20-(09, 10, 11, &12), Washington Township
Polling site – Martin Luther King Community Center – 40 W. 40th St.
Pickup sites
a. 38th and Capitol
b. W. 40th St. and Cornelius Ave.
c. 499 E. 42nd St
2. Precinct 31-(01, 02, & 03), Washington Township
Polling site – Indpls Public School #83 – 5050 E. 42nd St
Pickup sites
a. 4025 N. Sherman Dr
b. 1453, 3609 E 38th St
3. Precinct WS-(52 & 53), Washington Township
Polling site – Crooked Creek Baptist Church – 5540 N. Michigan Rd
Pickup sites
a. 2339 Fox Hill Ct
b. 6105 Coburn Ave
4. Precinct WS-64, Washington Township
Polling site – Witherspoon Presbyterian Church – 5136 N. Michigan Rd
Pickup sites
a. 5260 Michigan Rd.
b. 4798 W. Kessler Blvd. N. Dr
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
1. Precinct WY-(08 & 09), Wayne Township
Polling site – John Knox Presbyterian Church – 3000 N. High School Rd
Pickup sites
a. 2986 Moller Rd
b. 2579 Parkwood Dr.
