Tee Grizzley Announces ‘Still My Moment’ Mixtape + Release Date

Tee Grizzley is back with new music and a new mixtape.

To give fans an early glimpse at his new music, he premiered his new track “Pray for the Drip.” which features Offset of the Migos.

Plus, if that’s not enough, he followed up his new single wit the announcement of his new mixtape titled Still My Moment, which is set for release on November 9th.

This mixtape is the follow up to his first project My Moment, which featured his hit song “First Day Out.”

Back in August, Grizzley surprised his hometown fans in Detroit by taking the stage during Drake and Migos’ Aubrey and the Three Migos tour stop. He may give Indy fans a surprise at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds, click here to buy your tickets!

