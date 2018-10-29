Kim Says Kanye Wants More Kids

Kim Kardashian says that Kanye is bringing the topic of kids back up. In fact, she says that he’s “harassing her to have seven kids.”

On a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim said to her friend Larsa, “He’s stuck on seven.”

Keep in mind that the scene with Larsa was done back in March, a mere two months after they had Chicago via a surrogate.

Kim says that she doesn’t want more kids, and gave raising kids in the present state of the world as an example of why she doesn’t want anymore, but things can change.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will have more kids? Ladies, has your man expressed interest in more kids? Did you oblige?

