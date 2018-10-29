50 Cent Allegedly Buys 200 Tickets To Ja Rule Concert So The Seats Will Be Empty

The King of petty is back at it SMH. I just don’t understand why 50 Cent is still hanging on to this beef with Ja Rule after all these years.

The rapper said that he bought 200 tickets close to the stage at an upcoming Ja Rule concert, for the sole purpose of leaving them empty, he wrote on Instagram Friday.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent are both rap relics of the early 2000s. The feud between the two Queens-born rappers spans decades.

Ja Rule is heading down to Arlington, Texas, for a show on Nov. 9.

50 Cent, in a now-deleted Instagram post, wrote, “People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks. Wait what I do now lol,” mocking the low ticket price. He then commented, “I just bought 200 seats in the front row so they can be empty LOL.”

