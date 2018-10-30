BlocBoy JB’s “Don’t Think That” Mixtape Features Lil Uzi Vert [LISTEN]

Last week, BlocBoy JB shared the cover art for Don’t Think That and now, we’re able to listen to the new mixtape.

The Memphis product dropped the mixtape at midnight on October 30th. The mixtape features seven new tracks with appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and HoodRich Pablo Juan, see the tracklist below:

Tracklist:

1. Bloc

2. Club Rock

3. Don’t Say That (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

4. Crip Lit

5. Bacc Street Boys

6. Rich Hoes (feat. HoodRich Pablo Juan)

7. Makavelli

BlocBoy JB will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with Migos, Tee Grizzley and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

