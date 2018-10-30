BlocBoy JB Drops Mixtape “Don’t Think That”, Twitter Reacts

Tuesday, BlocBoy JB released his new seven-tracker mixtape, Don’t Think That, and Twitter is here for it!

Since it’s release at midnight, fans have been showing love to BlocBoy for his latest release, see the tweets below:

So we just gonna act like @BlocBoy_JB didn’t drop some well needed heat this morning? — Chulo 😈 (@Chulo_Beast) October 30, 2018

@BlocBoy_JB new album, I fw it🔥🔥🗣 — S L I M E B A L L _ W O O K 🐍🎱🎒 (@KhalilLaFlare) October 30, 2018

@BlocBoy_JB new album on repeat thru the day😋 — Frederick Levins (@FrederickLevins) October 30, 2018

@BlocBoy_JB new tape so fuckin raw 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — K A M I (@KAMI_Beatz) October 30, 2018

blocboy JB new tape hard btw — AlmightySo (@jayalmightyyy) October 30, 2018

BlocBoy JB is datt guy🔥 — samtitley (@samtitley96) October 30, 2018

BlocBoy JB will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with Migos, Tee Grizzley and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

