Takeoff Drops Video For New Solo Single, “The Last Memory” [WATCH]

Two weeks after Quavo released his debut solo album Quavo Huncho, Migos groupmate Takeoff shared the music video for his new solo single titled ‘Last Memory.”

In the video, Takeoff seems to be eying the throne, as he kicks it in a royal-looking palace, with red coat guards.

Takeoff announced that his upcoming album, titled The Last Rocket, will be released on November 2nd.

Watch “Last Memory” above.

