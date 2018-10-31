It looks like after all of the back and forth on Monday between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Nicki finally decided enough was enough and posted a tweet to finally call a truce and Cardi B. reposted it. So we are hoping it all ends here…but you never know with those two.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. Finally Squash Their Beef was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: