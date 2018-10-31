Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. Finally Squash Their Beef

Leave a comment

It looks like after all of the back and forth on Monday between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Nicki finally decided enough was enough and posted a tweet to finally call a truce and Cardi B. reposted it. So we are hoping it all ends here…but you never know with those two.

View this post on Instagram

 

@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. Finally Squash Their Beef was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close