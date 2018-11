Via | HotNewHipHop

After garnering massive success with Power, the series’ creator and show-runner, Courtney A. Kemp, has signed a multiyear overall deal with Starz’ parent company, Lionsgate.

One of the deal’s stipulations includes potential spinoffs of the drama and 50 Cent has peaked fans’ interest with a little teaser of a possible Power prequel series… READ MORE HERE

