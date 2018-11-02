4-Pack Offer: Get Your Santa Slam Me+3 Tickets Now!

Santa Slam 2018 almost here and now you can purchase tickets for YOU+3 people without breaking the bank!

That’s right starting at 8am on Friday, November 2nd, you can buy a 4-pack of Santa Slam tickets for just $96 using the promo code SANTA!!!

This exclusive offer is only available until Tuesday, November 6th at 11:59pm, so CLICK HERE to get your Santa Slam 4-pack now!

Santa Slam 2018 is slated for December 9th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and this year’s line-up includes, Migos Bazzi, BlocBoy JB, Tee Grizzlezy Bryce Vine, and LA4SS, with more artists to be announced!

Also On Hot 96.3: