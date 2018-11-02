Takeoff Releases New Solo Album “The Last Rocket” [LISTEN]

Quavo delivered his debut solo album earlier this year and now Takeoff has come through with his own solo project called The Last Rocket.

1. “Martian (Intro)”

2. “She Gon Wink”

3. “None to Me”

4. “Vacation”

5. “Last Memory”

6. “I Remember”

7. “Lead the Wave”

8. “Casper”

9. “Insomnia”

10. “Infatuation”

11. “Soul Plane”

12. “Bruce Wayne (Outro)”

You can stream The Last Rocket now on Apple Music, iTunes, and via Spotify.

Migos’ Offset is expected to release his solo album within the upcoming months. According to the boys, Culture III is on its way soon.

Plus, if that’s not enough, Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Tee Grizzley BlocBoy JB and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

