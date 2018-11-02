Lil Duval Joins Santa Slam 2018!

Lil Duval just had the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards jumping and he’s going to have Indy jumping at this year’s Santa Slam at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on on December 9th!!

Duval was added to the Santa Slam 2018 line-up on Friday with an announcement made by Hot 96.3’s own Dani D on Friday afternoon, followed by a post on Hot’s IG.

Duval who is known for his comedy and acting, earned his first No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with his hit single Smile (Livin’ My Best Life”, which is sure to be a crowd favorite at the this year’s Christmas show.

Duval joins an already hot concert line-up that includes Migos, Bazzi, BlocBoy JB, Tee Grizzley, Bryce Vine, LA4SS and more! Tickets are selling fast, so click here to buy your tickets now!

