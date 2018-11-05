Rihanna Warns Trump To Stop Playing Her Songs…Or Else

Rihanna is not the one…point, blank, period.

This is a lesson that President Trump had to learn when the Grammy winner and beauty mogul found out on Twitter that #45 had been playing one of her songs at his rallies.

See, on Sunday, Phillip Rucker, the Washington’s Post White House Bureau Chief, tweeted to that her 2009 hit single “Don’t Stop the Music” was being played at a Trump rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a milli on and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it,” Rucker wrote.

It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 4, 2018

Well, when RiRi got wind, she put her foot down, stressing that this better come to an end–or else.

“Not for much longer,” the 30-year-old Fenty creator warned. “…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!,”

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Yes, she sure did call them “tragic.” You better let em know Ri!

According to CNN, this hilarious drag came hours after the Barbados-native endorsed Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on her social media accounts.

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. Let’s #bringithome. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th! https://t.co/ApH5hN7anc pic.twitter.com/Kpxz9XleYZ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2018

Rihanna isn’t the only musician to threaten Trump with legal recourse if he doesn’t stop blasting their bops in public.

As we previously reported, in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Pittsburg synagogue, Pharrell Williams recently sent #45 a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the president stop playing his hit song “Happy” at his rallies.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the letter expresses Pharrell’s disdain for the President’s tone deafness as the rest of the country was in mourning.

His attorney Howard King wrote, “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

Hopefully, Trump will get the message. Only time will tell.

