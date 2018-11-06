In past years, midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters but this year is different with celebrities playing a big part.
It’s Election Day in the U.S., and celebrities like Kerry Washington, Diddy, Jada Pinkett-Smith and more are making their voices heard at the polls this year, while encouraging fans to do the same!
Check out the gallery below to see which of your favorite celebs voted!
These Celebs Voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections [PHOTOS]
20 photos Launch gallery
These Celebs Voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections [PHOTOS]
1. Alicia Keys1 of 20
2. Kerry Washington2 of 20
3. Jussie Smollett3 of 20
4. Jada Pinkett-Smith4 of 20
5. Mindy Kaling5 of 20
6. Reese Witherspoon6 of 20
7. Karrueche Tran7 of 20
8. Trevor Jackson8 of 20
9. Lena Waithe9 of 20
10. Viola Davis10 of 20
11. Justin Timberlake11 of 20
12. Julia Roberts12 of 20
13. Zoe Saldana13 of 20
14. Mandy Moore14 of 20
15. Lauren London15 of 20
16. Ava DuVernay16 of 20
17. RuPaul17 of 20
18. Terrence J18 of 20
19. Jennifer Garner19 of 20
20. Gwyneth Paltrow20 of 20
Celebs Share Their Election Day 2018 Voting Photos was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
comments – add yours